AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.01 and its 200-day moving average is $214.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

