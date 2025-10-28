Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 416.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 166.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 61.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $353,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,665.96. This represents a 38.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John T. Kim acquired 441,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,648,719.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,789,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,800,116.15. This trade represents a 13.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,792 shares of company stock worth $1,255,900 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

