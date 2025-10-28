Amplify Energy Corp. $AMPY Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,340 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc. owned about 0.53% of Amplify Energy worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 639,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 266,947 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,204,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 118,723 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 109,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPY opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $68.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clint D. Coghill purchased 167,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $648,293.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,438,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,749.64. This trade represents a 5.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Frew purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 104,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,777. This represents a 92.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,845 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMPY. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplify Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

