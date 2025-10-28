Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $150,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Apple alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 2.3%

Apple stock opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $269.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Phillip Securities downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.