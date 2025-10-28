AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 68,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.7% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 259,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.34.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $269.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $270.14.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.