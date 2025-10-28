ATI Inc. $ATI Stock Position Cut by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,109 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ATI by 117.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of ATI by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 104.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ATI by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $3,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 306,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,886,127.08. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,154 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $1,735,262.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,360,036.63. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,979. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 target price on ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

ATI Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:ATI opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

