Austin Asset Management Co Inc Sells 1,524 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after buying an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,354,761.34. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.01 and its 200-day moving average is $214.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

