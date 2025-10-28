Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $8.91 Million Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,912 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.1% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $531.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $511.81 and a 200-day moving average of $483.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.41.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

