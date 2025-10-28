Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS Stake Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 95.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,685,000 after purchasing an additional 903,107 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 22.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,580,000 after buying an additional 600,901 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 174.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 744,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,329,000 after buying an additional 473,608 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 113.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,970,000 after buying an additional 396,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the first quarter valued at $16,880,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $107.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $345,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,597.65. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $420,038.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,366.33. This trade represents a 20.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,048. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Axis Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Axis Capital from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price target on Axis Capital and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

