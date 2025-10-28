Bar Harbor Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.