Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Arete upped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $13,493,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock valued at $665,502,375. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

