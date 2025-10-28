Birinyi Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 5.0% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.65 and a 200 day moving average of $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock worth $665,502,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.