BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

