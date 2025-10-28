Brinker International (EAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $1.3245 billion for the quarter. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS.Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brinker International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $95.60 and a 12-month high of $192.21. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Bank of America upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Brinker International from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $1,307,025.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,085. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $6,944,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,594,669.94. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,325 shares of company stock worth $10,754,785. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 481.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1,118.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $282,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.