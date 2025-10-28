Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.1% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,900,814,000 after buying an additional 842,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,668,134,000 after buying an additional 1,043,948 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $450.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

