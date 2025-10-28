Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.60 and its 200-day moving average is $277.81.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.