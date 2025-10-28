Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 6,896 Shares of Redwire Corporation $RDW

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Redwire were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Redwire by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 107,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its position in Redwire by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 496,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 98,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Redwire by 656.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redwire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Redwire Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.28). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 71.95%.The business had revenue of $61.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Redwire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Redwire from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Redwire from $21.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Featured Stories

