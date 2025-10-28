Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 42.8% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 439.4% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.1% in the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 9,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.81. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Barclays set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

