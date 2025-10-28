Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,940,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6%

MMC opened at $187.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $185.12 and a one year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.07.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

