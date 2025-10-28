Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 6.5%

EW opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $83.04.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

