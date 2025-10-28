Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 107 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $365,684,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,754,000 after buying an additional 689,700 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 1,836,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,402,000 after buying an additional 633,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,799,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,918,000 after buying an additional 585,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,499,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,884,000 after buying an additional 532,269 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $295.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.54 and a 12 month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,850.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

