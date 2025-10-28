Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 8,315 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 193,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 741,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 87,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 220,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.