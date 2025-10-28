Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $1,523,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AppLovin by 15.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in AppLovin by 6.5% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 13.6% in the second quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total value of $13,127,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total transaction of $58,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,283,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,014,072. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333 over the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APP. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $547.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.13.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $643.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.35, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $573.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.78. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $158.33 and a 1-year high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

