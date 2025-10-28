Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF $FREL

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FREL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 247.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FREL stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $30.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

