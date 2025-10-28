Brookstone Capital Management Sells 722 Shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun $JUNM

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.59% of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 23.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 16.7% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the second quarter valued at $944,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 120.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 30.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Price Performance

Shares of JUNM stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $34.00.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – June (JUNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price returns of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust using a buffer and upside cap strategy, over a specific holdings period. JUNM was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.