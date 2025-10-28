Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $71,499,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $64,350,000. Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 667.5% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 307,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,281,000 after purchasing an additional 267,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,603,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 219,124 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,699,000 after purchasing an additional 195,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $271.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.01. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $309.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,906.25. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.21.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

