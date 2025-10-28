BXM Wealth LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

BXM Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of BXM Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BXM Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.34.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $269.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $270.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

