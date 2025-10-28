Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 6,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total transaction of $348,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,712,767.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,852. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $351.40 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.72. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.97, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.71.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

