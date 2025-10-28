Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 648 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $304.05 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.38. The company has a market cap of $836.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

