CGI Group, Inc. $GIB Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in CGI Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CGI Group by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,675,000 after buying an additional 658,925 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of CGI Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 358,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CGI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. CGI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $122.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.62.

CGI Group ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%.The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities raised CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

