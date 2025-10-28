Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $687.58 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,901,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,155 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $687,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Alphabet to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.34.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $269.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.03 and a 200-day moving average of $196.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $270.14.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

