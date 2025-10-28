Citizens Business Bank Has $8.99 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Citizens Business Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $304.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.68 and its 200 day moving average is $282.38. The company has a market capitalization of $836.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.