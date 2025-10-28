Citizens National Bank Trust Department Raises Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total value of $13,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,773,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,696,041,432.36. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock valued at $665,502,375 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.