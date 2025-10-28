Citizens & Northern Corp Purchases 5,549 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 439.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Broadcom by 36.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,910 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,027.30. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

