Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH Holdings Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,293,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 899,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,304,000 after purchasing an additional 504,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36,389.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH stock opened at $242.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.18. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clean Harbors

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total transaction of $195,323.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,232.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.50 per share, with a total value of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 82,911 shares in the company, valued at $19,359,718.50. This trade represents a 2.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.