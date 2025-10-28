Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. $CVLG Holdings Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,902 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 95.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 66,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 34,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 576,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 288,125 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE CVLG opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group ( NYSE:CVLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $296.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CVLG. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

