Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Stake in News Corporation $NWSA

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in News by 10.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in News by 103.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in News by 19.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in News by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in News by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.17.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

