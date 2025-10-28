Cwm LLC Buys 7,565 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.58 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp set a $29.00 price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.