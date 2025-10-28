D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,711 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 339,247 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 228.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 33.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 263,451 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $38,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.37 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZETA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

