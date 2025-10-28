D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,292,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,514 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Carlyle Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,827,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,613,000 after purchasing an additional 476,127 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Carlyle Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,722,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,488 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Carlyle Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,604,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,945,000 after purchasing an additional 441,276 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,381,568.65. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.00.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

