D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 3,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.86. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

