D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Prospect Capital Corporation $PSEC

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 235,139 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 589,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.08 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 69.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PSEC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

Insider Transactions at Prospect Capital

In other news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 925,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,516,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 86,067,158 shares in the company, valued at $234,102,669.76. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 370,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $1,002,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 2,501,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,062.30. This represents a 17.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,797,158 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,119. 27.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

