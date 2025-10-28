D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Plains GP by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 223,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Plains GP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 67,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Plains GP by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 41,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAGP. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Plains GP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Plains GP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Plains GP from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of PAGP opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.29%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

