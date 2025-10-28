D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 10 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,137.43.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,682.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,568.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,684.23. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,300.00 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

