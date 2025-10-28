D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 536 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB stock opened at $104.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.44. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.71 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

