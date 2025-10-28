D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 21.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,279 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 33.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5,756.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,181,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,258 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price target on CareTrust REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

