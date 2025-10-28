D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 13,255 Shares of Harrow, Inc. $HROW

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.13% of Harrow worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Harrow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 956,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Harrow by 4,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 372,237 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Harrow by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 327,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Harrow by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 106,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HROW. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Harrow from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Harrow Price Performance

NASDAQ HROW opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. Harrow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Harrow had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter. Harrow has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

