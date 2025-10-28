D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 6,527 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

