D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 702 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,116,138 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,531,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,308 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $171,767,000 after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,498,297 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $92,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $81,151,000 after acquiring an additional 265,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,562,000 after acquiring an additional 118,775 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.