David Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,822 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

David Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.3% of David Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. David Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

